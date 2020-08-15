An Ohio man was arrested Friday afternoon after leading authorities on a high-speed chase on Interstate 95, Maine State Police said.

Troop C initially received a complaint of a 4-door sedan with Florida plates driving erratically and speeding southbound in Pittsfield.

When a trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle, Patrick Smith, 24, refused to stop and began passing several vehicles in the break down lane.

Police pursued Smith into Clinton where he exited, turned toward Benton and eventually stopped in Fairfield.

Smith was arrested and charged with eluding an officer, driving to endanger, criminal speeding and leaving the scene of a property damage motor vehicle crash.

Smith is being held at the Somerset County Jail.

The Fairfield Police Department, Maine Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Maine Warden Service assisted state police.

