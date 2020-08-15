The Palermo Community Library, 2789 Route 3, began Phase 2 of reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic by opening to the public while continuing curbside pickup.

The Board of Trustees worked hard behind the scenes to make the library as safe as possible by installing Plexiglas hygiene barriers, providing a deep thorough cleaning of the library’s interior, and creating policies following the guidelines of the Maine State Library and Maine CDC that will protect the health of its staff and patrons, according to a news release from Pam Swift, secretary, Board of Trustees.

The library has purchased a Maine State Park Pass to ensure community members have access to the great outdoors during this pandemic. The park pass may be borrowed by library patrons, 18 and older, to visit state parks. It admits occupants of up to a 17-passenger vehicle to day-use facilities of select Maine State Parks and Historic Sites.

The Park Pass may be borrowed for a three-day checkout limit; it cannot be renewed nor reserved. For more information, visit maine.gov.

Library hours are 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, 3-5 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

For more information, call 207-993-6088, email [email protected] or visit palermo.lib.me.us.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: