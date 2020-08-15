A Connecticut man driving a stolen vehicle was arrested Friday night after leading Waterville Police on a high speed-chase through the downtown area, authorities say.

Shelvonn Jones, 44, of Waterbury, Connecticut, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, driving to endanger, eluding an officer, motor vehicle speeding of more than 30 miles per hour over the speed limit, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, theft by unauthorized use of property, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, aggravated criminal mischief and attaching false plates.

The incident began at approximately 10 p.m. when Waterville Police Officer William Crawford attempted to stop a 2005 Honda Accord on Main Street for a minor traffic infraction. Jones was operating the car, Sgt. David Caron of the Waterville Police Department said.

The car continued driving south toward Oakland.

Since Crawford is a new officer who hasn’t completed his training at the Police Academy, other officers from Waterville took over in an attempt to stop Jones, according to Caron.

Jones continued to elude officers, even attempting to run the cruisers off the road on three separate occasions, Caron said.

“The driver was making turns down streets in the south side of town in an attempt to get away,” Caron said during a phone interview Saturday. “And in the process he tried to run our cruisers off the road three times. Luckily the officers were able to maneuver out of the way, and Jones didn’t make contact with the cruisers.”

Jones continued driving down Kennedy Memorial Drive and attempted to merge onto Interstate 95 near exit 127. However, Jones was traveling too fast and crashed into a ditch along the exit ramp, Caron said.

After crashing the vehicle, Jones fled onto the Interstate by foot where he was soon apprehended by a police dog.

“Right as this was happening, a State Police K-9 (unit) was driving down the Interstate,” Caron said. “The officer released the dog and Jones was bitten.”

Jones was arrested and brought to Thayer Center for Health in Waterville where he was treated for the bite wound.

According to Caron, the vehicle Jones was driving was recently stolen out of Waterbury, Connecticut.

Additionally, Jones was being sought out by his parole officer in Connecticut after he reportedly cut off his ankle monitor earlier this week. Caron said Jones was on parole for a robbery charge.

Jones is being held at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on a $9,600 surety bond.

