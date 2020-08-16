The debate about whether or not the Legislature will return to session has taken a nasty political turn that includes false attacks about my actions.

As a state senator, and previously as a state representative, I’ve always been committed to civil discourse and taking a bipartisan approach. While I share many of the very valid concerns of my Republican colleagues about an open-ended session, I did in fact vote in favor of going back into session.

It is important to note that absent from recent criticism of Republicans for holding things up is the fact that Gov. Mills could call the Legislature back into session at any time. She has not done so.

The situation we are in right now requires more from us all than mudslinging. Should Gov. Mills call us back in, I would gladly go. However, I will not stand by and watch the session be used for a Democrat majority to force through partisan legislation and frivolously spend taxpayer money. I will also not stand by and watch the session be used as political theater. If we return to session, we need to be focused on working hard to find common ground on issues like tax conformity, coronavirus-related legislation, economic and financial concerns, and the unemployment system. We need to find solutions for the people of Maine and we need to avoid political bickering.

Constant negative political attacks are one reason so many people are disillusioned by government right now. We are now in the “silly season” for political campaigning. I encourage you to do your own research and check the facts when you see attacks now through November. Please always feel free to reach out to me directly at 441-9418 if you have any questions about where I stand on issues.

Sen. Matthew Pouliot

R-Augusta

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »