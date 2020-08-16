Sen. Scott Cyrway doesn’t want to go back to work.
I will admit, Maine is beautiful this time of year, and I can think of quite a few things I’d rather do in August than sit inside a legislative building and vote on bills.
But the fact is, Mainers need help right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a wide variety of problems around this state, and many of those problems require legislative solutions.
Sen. Cyrway claimed to believe this when he joined with other legislative Republicans in front of the State House in calling for the Legislature to be reconvened. Yet when given the opportunity to get back work for Mainers who need help, Sen. Cyrway and his colleagues are blocking the legislature from reconvening.
This is a disturbing political stunt. While Maine families and businesses teeter on the edge, Cyrway and the rest of the Republicans in Augusta have determined that staying on summer break is in their best political interest.
Despite his refusal to do the job we elected him for, Sen. Cyrway is running for re-election. I think it’s time we make sure he never has to miss a summer vacation ever again. Let’s replace him in November.
Elery Keene
Winslow
