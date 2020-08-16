ORLANDO, Fla.— The Florida Department of Health reported 3,779 new coronavirus cases and 107 new resident fatalities Sunday, bringing the statewide case total to 573,416 and the resident death toll to 9,452.

With 135 nonresidents, the combined toll is 9,587.

From Sunday to Sunday, Florida saw 1,266 newly reported deaths, along with 40,610 cases and 3,423 hospitalizations, according to state health department data.

In comparison, the week ending August 9 saw 1,102 deaths, 45,674 new cases, and 3,355 new hospitalizations reported.

The report shows the highest weekly increase in reported deaths, compared to the week ending Aug. 2, which saw 1,230 deaths. There is a lag time between the date of death and date it is announced.

Sunday’s newly reported deaths occurred over several days past, sometimes as much as a month earlier. A case surge in June and early July could be attributed to nearly 5,000 fatalities in the last month.

Based on the date of actual death, the worst day in the past two weeks was July 20 with 179 fatalities, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The Sunday to Sunday figures also show the highest tally of hospitalizations reported in one week, but those numbers could include cases that are weeks old.

As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, 5,703 patients statewide were hospitalized with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis, a number that has been steadily falling from over 8,000 in mid-July when the state began reporting current hospitalizations.

The state’s online tool listing current hospitalizations updates several times throughout the day.

To date, 33,928 residents have been hospitalized in Florida, the state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows.

Sunday’s new case report is the lowest daily increase since mid- to late June, and marks the 22nd day in a row with under 10,000 daily reported cases. Cases climbed to a high of more than 15,000 new positive results on July 12, but has since come down from the peak.

The weekly positivity rate reported by the Department of Health was under 10% for a second week in a row. For the week of Aug 9 to 15, it was 9.33%, compared to the previous week of 9.77%.

The positivity rate for the previous day was 7.79%, but that’s for new cases only and excludes anyone who previously tested positive. For all cases including retests of those previously infected, yesterday’s positivity rate was 10.92%. (Read more: Florida’s hidden data skews COVID-19 test results)

Over 4.2 million people have been tested in Florida, with 29,906 more tests reported Sunday compared with the previous day. Nearly 3.2 million tests have been administered since May 31.

Central Florida on Sunday added 632 cases for a total of 88,718: 202 new cases in Orange for 33,382; 117 in Polk for 15,429; 86 in Osceola for 10,314; 50 in Volusia for 8,452; 47 in Seminole for 7,471; 86 in Brevard for 10,314; 32 in Lake for 5,619; and 65 in Sumter for 1,540. (See details on all Central Florida cases here).

Central Florida had 12 of Sunday’s newly reported deaths, bringing the region’s toll to 1,447. That includes six new deaths in Volusia County, four in Brevard, and one in Lake and Osceola counties each.

Polk County leads the Central Florida fatalities with 358, followed by 351 in Orange, 178 in Brevard, 169 in Volusia, 145 in Seminole, 119 in Osceola, 83 in Lake, and 44 in Sumter.

Central Florida accounts for over 15% of the cases statewide and also over 15% of the deaths. The region’s share of the state’s deaths has ticked up compared with June and the start of July, when it had steadily remained at under 9% of Florida’s total.

South Florida, home to 29% of Florida’s population, accounts for about 44% of cases with 250,883 total. That includes 1,563 new cases reported Sunday among Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

South Florida’s reported deaths on Sunday rose by 53 for a total of 4,029, about 43% of the state’s total.

In Central Florida, 265 are currently hospitalized in Orange County, 103 in Osceola, 82 in Seminole and 81 in Lake.

The virus has infected over 21 million people and has killed over 771,000 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. Nationwide, over 5.3 million people have been infected and over 169,000 are dead.

The U.S. has the most fatalities by far, followed by Brazil with over 107,000, Mexico with over 56,000, India with over 49,000, the United Kingdom with over 46,000, Italy with over 35,000, and France with over 30,000.

Within the U.S., New York has the most deaths with over 32,000, followed by New Jersey with over 15,000.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher _ perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention _ given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

The U.S., with about 4% of the world’s population, accounts for about 25% of the known coronavirus infections and 22% of the deaths.

Some of the worst-hit nations have been those whose leaders have downplayed the severity of COVID-19, undercut the advice of health experts and pushed unproven remedies.

