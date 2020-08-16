The New York Jets have agreed to terms on a contract with veteran Chris Hogan to boost their banged-up wide receiver corps.

Hogan spent last season with Carolina but caught just eight passes for 67 yards in seven games while missing a large chunk of the season following arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

“He’s somebody whose name has come up quite a bit around here when we were talking about guys to add,” Coach Adam Gase said. “He’s a guy that’s going to be able to come in here and pick up the offense very quickly.”

The Jets were in need of a veteran receiver with rookie Denzel Mims, the team’s second-rounder, missing the first few practices with a hamstring injury. Vyncint Smith also was sidelined Sunday with a core injury and will see a specialist, Gase said.

On Friday, Gase said the Jets would entertain the idea of adding a receiver with experience, but noted the difficulty of doing so quickly because of pandemic-related restrictions. The Jets found a local guy in Hogan to step in, but he’ll have to go through a few days of COVID-19 testing before he can practice.

The 32-year-old Hogan is a Wyckoff, New Jersey, native who played football at Monmouth after playing lacrosse at Penn State. He was signed by San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2011, and also spent time with the Giants (2011) and Miami (2011-12) before joining Buffalo. After four seasons with the Bills, Hogan signed with New England and was part of three Super Bowl champion teams in his three years.

PANTHERS: Carolina signed tight end Andrew Vollert and wide receivers Tommylee Lewis and Marken Miche.

Vollert earned national attention when he was shown on “Hard Knocks: Los Angeles” telling Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn to his face “you’ve got to be (expletive) kidding me” after learning he was being released by Los Angeles on Aug. 1.

The undrafted 25-year-old tight end suffered a torn ACL in the 2019 preseason and was placed on injured reserve by the Chargers and was hoping to battle back and make the roster this season.

WASHINGTON: Quarterback Alex Smith was activated off the physically unable to perform list by Washington’s NFL team Sunday, the latest step in a remarkable recovery after his right leg was broken in two places during a game nearly two years ago.

The move means that Smith now is allowed to participate in Washington’s padded practices when the team can move to that phase of training camp Tuesday.

It could make for an interesting dynamic at QB, where Washington also has Dwayne Haskins, its 2019 first-round draft pick, and free-agent addition Kyle Allen.

The 36-year-old Smith is signed through 2022. He hasn’t played since November 2018, when his right fibula and tibia broke when Smith was hit during a loss to the Houston Texans.

A physical exam last month showed the leg was medically recovered from the gruesome injury, but he was placed on the PUP list then because he wasn’t yet fully cleared for contact or full football activity.

