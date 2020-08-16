WEST GARDINER – Linwood Eugene Brayall Sr., 68, died on August 12, 2020, after a short illness, he spent his last months in his home surrounded by family and friends.He was born in Waterville on November 15, 1951, the son of Gerald Robert Brayall and Mary Emma (Sabine) Brayall.He lived in the Gardiner area most of his life, after graduating from Cony High School. He joined the Army in 1971, serving until 1978 then had a long career working for the State of Maine.He was a dedicated father and friend, with an incredible love for his grandchildren. He lived for his grandchildren, watching them play always brought a smile to his face and were his proudest moments.Linwood was predeceased by his daughter, Tina Marie Brayall on February 22, 2012, and brother, Gary L. Brayall and sister. Brenda J. Greenlaw.He is survived by his ex-wife, Diane (Pushard) Greeleaf; son Linwood (Butch) E. Brayall Jr. and life long partner Ann Marie Sounier; daughter Mary E. Brayall; six grandchildren, Clara Alward, Ariele Griatzky, Jordan Meunier, Serenity Griatzky, Indiana Brayall and Dawson Brayall; great-grand daughter, Acadia Alward; two sibling, Roger S. Brayall and Kathleen A. Steff.A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 2 p.m., at Oak Grove Cemetery in Gardiner.Arrangements are by Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

