FAIRFIELD – John Timothy Holt Sr., 67, of Fairfield, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. He was the son of the late Scott Obadiah and F. Genevieve Holt. He was predeceased by his brothers, Terry J. and Scott Jr. He is survived by his daughters, Julie Holt and Nicole Holt, and his namesake and beloved son and best friend, John J.T. Timothy Holt, Jr; his brothers, Richard (Bobbie) Holt, Dana Michael (Linda) Holt, Daniel Patrick (Kim) Holt, and sister Mary Lee (Gary) Jones. He is also survived by grandchildren, Nathan and Ethan John; several nieces, nephews whom he adored; and dear friends. He maintained extremely close relationships with Debby (Holt) Clark and Kim (Whittaker) Holt. He is also survived by Nancy Witham who donated a kidney to John in February 2005.He worked at Freezer Foods meat company for many years in the 70s and early 80s and at Keyes Fibre for over 17 years. He was faced with tremendously challenging and varied health issues over almost a 30-year span. He was called Superman by those in the health care field. He never had a doubt of how deeply awestruck or proud his inner family was at how he handled whatever came his way next. He would want us, however, to focus on how he lived his entire life with charm, wonder, zeal, and humor.John was a true Mainer and didnt believe there was a reason to leave Maine. He loved driving for the sake of driving; and travelled to most parts of Maine as a passion and hobby, having toured and explored most of inner and northern Maine as well as its entire coastline. He loved camping, hunting, fishing, ice-fishing, snowmobiling, and apple picking. He loved playing horseshoes, darts, old-school arcade games, shooting pool and playing foosball and night golf. He could cook almost anything to perfection on a grill or over an open campfire. Music was an integral part of his life and he was a lifelong WABK, KC Kassem Top 40, and Paul Harvey listener and he attended almost every single East Benton Fiddlers Convention. Times with his brothers and sister at camp, celebrating St. Patricks Day or summer visits were some of his most favorite and memorable times.John was an avid reader (he had a mother who read to him), he loved puzzles, jumbles, and word games. He adopted shelter dogs over the years and watched and fed his birds year-round. When he wasnt in town, he could be found early on at Oak Pond and later at Webber Pond, entertaining family, friends, and strangers. John was also a gardener at his home and his camp. His last big garden made the local news and his vegetables won prizes at local fairs.He was an unparalleled, master storyteller. No one could hear a story of his without tears in their eyes and laughter pains in their stomach. Everyone who knew him would ask him to tell the one where and family would actively seek out those who hadnt yet heard the mill stories, the brother stories or practical joke stories to someone new, just so we could ALL hear them AGAIN.A Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held Spring 2021.We can suggest making donations to either the Waterville Animal Shelter or to the National Audubon Society. John would say, adopt a pet or start feeding the birds.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous