AUGUSTA — Three teenagers face charges, including theft and operating a vehicle without a license, after they took two cars from a neighbor’s yard and went for a drive on Mount Vernon Avenue and into a city park, where they drove one of the cars into a portable toilet, according to police.

Officers said the youths, ages 13 or 14, were caught after one of them crashed into a building on Mount Vernon Avenue.

The incident was reported at 6:18 a.m. Saturday, and police were still investigating Sunday.

Sgt. Scott Harris of the Augusta Police Department said the youths took two unregistered cars from a Mount Vernon Avenue property, where the owner has multiple old cars, and went for a drive. Police said the keys were in the vehicles.

The youths drove to Bond Brook Recreation Area, where they did “doughnuts” that damaged landscaping, and ran into a portable toilet, leased by the city, at the city-owned park off Tall Pines Way, causing about $3,000 in damage, according to police.

The youths were caught after one of them drove into the Sandy Point Seafood building, not causing great damage to the building but damaging the car, police said.

One of the youths was still at that location when police arrived, and police later located the other two.

No injuries were reported.

The three teenagers face charges including theft by unauthorized use of property and operating a vehicle without a license, and Harris said other charges could follow as the investigation moves forward.

Police said the youth have were released to the parents.

