Former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice and other Maine Democratic luminaries will host virtual watch parties of the Democratic National Convention this week, the Joe Biden campaign announced Sunday.

Rice, who served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and as National Security Adviser to President Obama, will attend a party on Thursday, Aug. 20, the last day of the convention. A slate of Maine Democrats will host watch parties throughout the four-day event.

The Democratic National Convention begins Monday and ends Thursday. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been scaled down and moved online; former Vice President Biden is expected to accept the party’s presidential nomination from a mostly empty ballroom in his home state of Delaware.

On Monday, Maine State Rep. Craig Hickman, Portland City Councilor Pious Ali, and Bangor City Councilor Angela Okafor will host a virtual watch party.

On Tuesday, another watch party will feature Maine House Assistant Majority Leader Ryan Fecteau, State Rep. Mattie Daughtry and Bangor City Councilor Sarah Nichols.

On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree will join Maine Senate Assistant Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli and State Rep. Michelle Dunphy to watch the third day of the convention.

On Thursday, Rice will be joined by Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, Maine State Treasurer Henry Beck, State Senator Rebecca Millett and Portland City Councilor Jill Duson. Details are here.

The convention itself will feature numerous high-profile speakers, including Biden’s running mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, who is scheduled to address the nation Wednesday night as the first woman of color on a major party’s presidential ticket.

Rice was also considered a contender for Biden’s V.P. pick, based on a working relationship they built as members of the Obama Administration.

