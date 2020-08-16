Comic Tig Notaro will replace disgraced comedian Chris D’Elia in Zach Snyder’s Netflix movie “Army of the Dead.”
The zombie movie, which follows a group of Las Vegas mercenaries tasked with pulling off a major heist in a quarantine zone, had already completed shooting and was scheduled for a 2021 release. But following accusations of sexual harassment against underage girls that surfaced in June, Netflix severed ties with D’Elia, pulling his upcoming unscripted prank show and removing him from “Army of the Dead.” He was also fired by his representatives at CAA, WME and 3 Arts.
The film will mix full reshoots of Notaro acting opposite a partner and solo shoots of her using a green screen and CGI to incorporate her into the existing film. Production will commence as soon as it’s safe to do so.
“Army of the Dead,” which Snyder directed and co-wrote, features an ensemble cast including Dave Bautista, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Huma Quereshi and Hiroyuki Sanada. The director is working on bringing his highly anticipated cut of “Justice League” to HBO Max next year.
Notaro, the subject of the 2015 documentary “Tig,” starred on the Amazon series “Transparent” for five seasons and played herself on the Amazon sitcom “One Mississippi.” She also had roles in the CBS All Access series “Star Trek: Discovery” and the Netflix animated comedy “Tuca & Bertie.”
