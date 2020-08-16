WATERVILLE — The Waterville City Council is scheduled Tuesday to consider a first vote to further a plan for the Fire Department and Delta Ambulance to work together on responding to medical emergencies.

The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the Mid-Day Cafe at Mid-Maine Technical Center at Waterville Senior High School. The public can also watch a livestream of the meeting via a link on the city’s website — waterville-me.gov.

Fire Chief Shawn Esler presented the ambulance plan to the council Tuesday night. The plan, which spells out how firefighters and Delta personnel would treat and transport patients to hospitals, says there will be no extra cost to taxpayers as part of the proposal.

Fire Department officials estimated the practice would generate $194,000 for the department during the first phase, beginning Oct. 1, and $525,000 in the second phase, starting July 1, 2021.

The plan requires hiring a per-diem employee at a cost of $100,000, and three additional firefighters, at a cost of $250,000. Revenue generated as part of the plan would cover the cost of hiring the four additional people and of needed equipment to do the work.

A favorable council vote Tuesday would confirm a commitment to continuing the process toward a plan. The council must take a second vote to approve it, but it may take only one vote Tuesday.

In other matters, councilors are scheduled to consider voting to appoint a search committee to find a successor for City Manager Michael Roy, who plans to retire at the end of the year.

Roy said Thursday the city has received 70 applications from men and women who are from Maine or other states. The deadline for applications was Aug. 7.

A small committee comprising Mayor Nick Isgro and Councilors Mike Morris, D-Ward 1, and Claude Francke, D-Ward 6, has received the applications, but members have not held a meeting to discuss them, according to Roy.

Roy said he will recommended a list of people Tuesday night to serve on the search committee. The committee would review applications and narrow the list to candidates who would then be interviewed.

Roy said he expected his successor would be chosen by October, by when Roy will have worked for the city for 17 years.

Councilors are also expected to consider voting to declare a vacancy in the Ward 3 council seat, previously held by Meg Smith, a Democrat who resigned recently. The council could decide to appoint someone to fill that seat or enable candidates to run for it in the November election.

Councilors are also slated to consider requests they:

• Hold a final vote to accept a $332,128 Federal Aviation Administration grant to complete a paving project at Robert LaFleur Municipal Airport.

• Adopt an emergency powers ordinance that would give a city official, such as the city manager, authority to do what needed in times of emergencies.

• Waive the vehicle bidding process to authorize the purchase of a 2020 Plymouth Voyager from Central Maine Motors Auto Group for the Police Department. The cost: $28,300.

