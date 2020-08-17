LEWISTON — An Auburn man denied Monday he knowingly, intentionally or with depraved indifference killed a Lewiston man who was stabbed to death in June.

Bryan Peabody 24, of 116 Hampshire St. pleaded not guilty in 8th District Court to a murder charge. An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up an indictment last month. Murder is punishable by 25 years to life in prison.

The indictment charges Peabody with murdering Lawrence Kilkenny, 48, on June 3.

Defense attorney James Howaniec told Justice Valerie Stanfill Monday that he and co-counsel Jesse James Ian Archer had met with Peabody earlier that day to review the indictment.

Howaniec told the judge that Peabody may change his plea later to not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.

Howaniec said after the court hearing the defense also is exploring other possible defense strategies, including self-defense and provocation.

He said the defense was just beginning to review discovery evidence recently received from prosecutors.

A November conference was scheduled.

Justice Stanfill said Peabody will continue to be held without bail.

Monday’s arraignment was held by videoconference; Peabody appeared from Androscoggin County Jail clad in a blue jail suit and matching mask.

Police said Kilkenny was stabbed outside Peabody’s apartment building on Hampshire Street in Auburn.

A Maine State Police detective who is leading the investigation into the case testified remotely at a June 22 bail hearing. Jennifer King said at the hearing that several witnesses told police they had seen the incident outside Peabody’s apartment that night.

Assistant Attorney General Robert “Bud” Ellis had said that Peabody and Kilkenny had argued and that Peabody had “snapped” and assaulted Kilkenny, who sustained about 20 slashing or puncture wounds, including two in the back that punctured a lung, resulting in a fatal loss of blood.

Defense lawyer James Howaniec told the judge at least one of the witnesses told police Peabody had been injured that night and had retreated to his apartment. King confirmed Peabody had injuries to his fingers and forearms.

Howaniec also said there was evidence a second knife had been used during the altercation, suggesting the possibility Peabody had acted in self-defense.

Howaniec told the judge a hate crime may have been committed against Peabody at the time of the incident.

Ellis noted Peabody had been convicted in 2015 of assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, involving a knife.

