Maybe this is the summer to act like an alt-tourist.

The pandemic continues to make the idea of crowded beaches and parks less than appealing to many. So instead of seeking out the most popular Maine attractions this year, like Portland Head Light or Old Orchard Beach, you might want to go a little bit off the beaten path to find other, less-visited scenic areas and historic sites. You may find a spot you’ve never been to before, one that becomes a new favorite.

Some of these are in state parks and on public lands; some are right in your neighborhood, so they’re easy to overlook. Others are more a state of mind than a place.

Here are some suggestions for alternatives to Maine’s well-loved tourist attractions.

SEE THE LIGHT

People come from all over the world to see Portland Head Light in Cape Elizabeth, right? But as a Mainer, you’ve probably seen it more than your fair share. So, this summer, why not explore some lighthouses in other parts of the state, some you might have overlooked in the past. You could take a drive all the way Down East to the West Quoddy Head Light in Quoddy Head State Park in Lubec. It’s the state’s easternmost lighthouse, built around 1858 and staffed by resident lightkeepers until 1988. It’s known for its signature white and red stripes and for being one of the first places in Maine to see a sunrise. For more information on the park and the lighthouse, go to the Quoddy Head State Park page at the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry website.

A BETTER BEACH?

For a very extreme alternative to Old Orchard Beach, maybe Maine’s most famous, try Owls Head State Park near Rockland. There’s a very small, rocky beach, so it probably won’t draw swarms of sunbathers. But there is also Owls Head Light, built in 1852 on granite 100 feet above Penobscot Bay. There’s a picnic area and views of Rockland.

SCENIC STROLL

Maine has lots of famous coastal walkways, including Marginal Way in Ogunquit. But if you don’t want to go to a beach town right now, why not take a stroll along South Portland’s Greenbelt Walkway? It’s got great views and also some lighthouses that don’t draw huge crowds. From Mill Creek Park near the Casco Bay Bridge, you can follow the walkway along the harbor, with views of Portland’s waterfront. In a couple miles, you’re at Bug Light Park, where you can see Portland Breakwater Light, also known as Bug Light. The park also has a memorial to the area’s World War II shipbuilding industry, with information and a ship’s hull sculpture. Keep walking along the water to Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, which you can reach by traversing a 900-foot breakwater of flat stones. For more information, see the Greenbelt Walkway page at southportland.org.

ROLL YOUR OWN WAY

Red’s Eats in Wiscasset is certainly a Maine destination, known for its lobster rolls. But you you can make your own at home and skip the lines. You live in Maine after all, with fish markets all over and lobster available at your local grocery store. So why not try out a recipe for lobster rolls, or maybe just make one up as you go along. You can have that time-honored debate about whether it’s better with mayo or melted butter. But don’t forget to grill the hot dog bun. You could watch a video tutorial on how to make one from Wilfred Beriau, former culinary instructor at Southern Maine Community College in South Portland. Or check out a recipe that was in Food & Wine magazine, from Maine restaurateur Sam Hayward. Once you make your lobster rolls, take them on a picnic to any of the other spots listed here.

DO YOUR DUTY

Maine has lots of historic forts to explore, usually in really great waterfront spots because they were built to protect the coast. Fort Williams in Cape Elizabeth (home of the aforementioned Portland Head Light) is a really well known one in Greater Portland, and most summers, it has more bus traffic than a Greyhound terminal. So why not try a new fort that might be a little less visited? Fort Edgecomb State Historic Site in Edgecomb is on an island in the Sheepscot River, across from Wiscasset. On the high ground of the park is an eight-sided block house, built in 1809 and incredibly well preserved. You can’t go in right now, because of COVID-19, but you can explore the sloping hillside and shady nooks and crannies overlooking the water. There’s a large lawn and lots of picnic tables. People have been known to see harbor seals and osprey from the property. For more information, go to the Fort Edgecomb page at the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry website.

SUCH GREAT HEIGHTS

Visitors most summers can’t wait to drive up Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park and see the sunrise, not to mention great ocean views. For an alternative view, go north of Rumford on Route 17 to a scenic overlook known as Height of Land. It’s at an elevation of 2,200 feet and is probably the most scenic stop along the 52-mile Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway, which leads high into Maine’s western mountains.

