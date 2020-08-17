BOWDOINHAM — A Lisbon man was arrested Friday after allegedly breaking into a Bowdoinham apartment that morning and threatening the resident with a knife.

Police say Charles Anderson, 42, is charged with burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and two counts of violation of conditions of release. These are Class C felonies punishable by up to five years incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

Anderson is also charged with domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence domestic assault and obstructing the report of a crime — Class D crimes punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine.

Chief Deputy Brett Strout said Anderson allegedly broke into the alleged victim’s home and woke her up.

The victim was able to escape with her two children.

“He did pull a knife and threaten her with it,” Strout said. “She was able to break free and get her children and leave the apartment, but not before he took her phone and fled the scene.”

The woman suffered a small cut on her finger.

She flagged down Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Deputy Al Huntington at around 7:20 a.m. to report her ex-boyfriend had broken into her home.

The sheriff’s office used the stolen cell phone to locate Anderson, Strout said.

Anderson was found by State Police in York County Friday and was taken to York County Jail. He was being transferred to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset on Monday.

