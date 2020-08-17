State health officials reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday but no additional deaths.

The increase brings the cumulative total of cases to 4,197, with 127 deaths to date, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on its website. Another 14 people were listed as recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,638.

Subtracting the recoveries and fatal cases from the total number of infections leaves the state with 432 active cases, up 14 cases since Sunday.

Of the 29 new cases reported Monday, 14 were in Penobscot County, which has seen a rise in detected cases over the past several days.

Statewide, the 7-day average of new cases stood at 22 on Monday, up from a 7-day average of 15 cases on Aug. 9. The number of people hospitalized stood at 10, an increase of one case since Sunday. Three patients were in critical case beds and one was connected to a ventilator.

This story will be updated.

