Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is out for the season after tearing the quadriceps tendon in his right leg in the first padded practice of training camp Monday.

The Cowboys added plenty of depth on the defensive line in the offseason, but the loss of a potential starting tackle is a blow for first-year coach Mike McCarthy and the mostly new defensive staff.

Executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones said McCoy would have surgery soon. Jones said McCoy was working against Antwaun Woods in individual drills when Woods stepped on his foot.

McCoy was the first of four significant additions on the defensive line in free agency. He and Dontari Poe were expected to help fill the middle while pass rushers Aldon Smith and Everson Griffen were added to make things a little easier for DeMarcus Lawrence on the outside.

The 32-year-old McCoy signed an $18 million, three-year deal with $7 million guaranteed in March.

GIANTS: New York released placekicker Chandler Catanzaro.

Coach Joe Judge announced the move on Monday, just 16 days after the team hired the veteran following the release of incumbent Aldrick Rosas.

New York is in talks with Graham Gano, who hit a career-long 63-yard field goal with :01 to play to help the Panthers beat the Giants 33-31 in 2018.

BENGALS: Cornerback Trae Waynes had surgery Monday for a torn pectoral muscle, a significant setback to a defense in transition.

The Bengals signed Waynes to a three-year deal as a free agent from Minnesota, a key part of their defensive overhaul. Waynes was expected to start along with William Jackson III, but now has a long recovery ahead.

The Bengals released former first-round pick Dre Kirkpatrick after a 2-14 season and reconfigured their secondary. They also took quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick.

LIONS: Detroit signed running back Jonathan Williams, adding depth in the backfield behind Kerryon Johnson and rookie D’Andre Swift.

Detroit released running back Wes Hills on Monday to clear a spot on the roster.

Williams has 329 yards rushing on 79 carries with two touchdowns over parts of three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills.

49ERS: Receiver Jalen Hurd went down with a knee injury that likely will sideline him for the season.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said that he believes the injury Hurd suffered the previous day in practice is a torn ACL.

Hurd missed all his rookie season with a back injury but was being counted on to contribute this season before being dealt another setback.

SAINTS: A person familiar with the situation says Saints starting left guard Andrus Peat has a hand injury and that the timeline for his return is unclear.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not discussed the status of Peat, who was absent from practice on Monday.

Peat, a 2015 first-round draft choice by New Orleans, is in the first year of a five-year extension worth $57.5 million.

BROWNS: Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb is being evaluated for a concussion after being tackled on the first day Cleveland’s players wore pads.

Chubb, who rushed for 1,494 yards last season, was taken down after catching a short pass by linebacker Mack Wilson about halfway through Monday’s workout. A few minutes later, Chubb walked slowly from the field into the team’s training facility accompanied by a trainer to be checked.

A team spokesman said Chubb is being looked at for a possible head injury.

TELEVISION: ESPN’s new “Monday Night Football” team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will debut on Sept. 14 when they call the late game between the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos. The network officially named the new announcing team Monday.

The three called the late game in last season’s Week 1 doubleheader between Denver and Oakland. They replace the duo of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland. While ratings had increased for the Monday night game the past two seasons, the announcing was widely criticized.

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the early game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. Fowler will already be in New York for the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

ESPN is hoping this booth has a little more staying power. It has had frequent changes since Mike Tirico went to NBC in 2016. Tirico was the play-by-play voice for 10 seasons (2006-15) and teamed with Jon Gruden for the last seven. Sean McDonough took over for Tirico for 2016 and ’17 and worked with Gruden.

After Gruden left to take over as Raiders coach and McDonough sought to move back to college football, ESPN went with the three-man booth of Tessitore, Jason Witten and McFarland in 2018. Witten struggled as an analyst and decided to return to the playing field last year.

