The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust will host a live webinar about seaweed in Maine with expert Hannah Webber at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.

Registrants will receive a Zoom link to the web-based lecture following their registration and again before the event. For more information or to register, visit kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events/2020/8/20/seaweed-talk-with-hannah-webber or call 207-442-8400. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions in the registration link and the chat box during the meeting.

Webber grew up in southern Maine, playing in the seaweeds of Casco Bay. She is now the Marine Ecology Director at Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park and a Ph.D. candidate at UMaine, studying seaweed ecology. When not working at the interstices of research, stakeholder engagement, and science communication, she is savoring the out of doors of downeast Maine. She lives in Surry with her family.

The land trust is a membership supported organization dedicated to protecting land, water and wildlife and connecting with our local communities in midcoast Maine. For more information about the land trust, visit kennebecestuary.org or call 207-442-8400.

