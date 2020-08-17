Fact Check is a series that examines the accuracy of political advertising in Maine’s U.S. Senate election, the most expensive in state history. It will appear frequently until the November election.

A line of attack on Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins that’s being featured in video ads by the Senate Majority PAC, a well-funded super PAC working to elect Democrats, says Collins gave large corporations a more than $1 trillion tax cut but she will make working-class Mainers pay for it.

While the ad draws on some facts, it is also fraught with hyperbole, supposition and misinformation. Versions of the 30-second spot are airing on broadcast television as well as social media. The ad features photos of Collins over the years from her 24-year career in the Senate. Flipping from older photos of Collins from when she was first elected to more recent images, a male narrator makes the case that she has changed.

“Back then,” he says as an image of Collins appears with the year 1996 stamped beside it, “this Susan Collins worked for Maine.” The black and white image of a younger Collins is then replaced with a series of more recent color photos of Maine’s senior Senator. “But now,” the narrator says. “this Susan Collins took more than $5 million from corporate special interests.” The claim is referenced to 2020 Federal Election Commission records.

The figure on the screen shows $5.7 million. The claim is a stretch because a check of FEC records for Collins campaign in 2020 shows it has collected just $6 million in total donations, with the largest portion of that money coming from individual donors. Collins’ haul so far from corporate PACs in the 2020 campaign cycle is $2.1 million, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, Open Secrets website. It may be that Collins, during the course of her 24 year Senate career has accepted more than $5 million in donations from special interests, but she didn’t receive that much in 2020.

The Senate Majority PAC has already spent more than $20 million to oppose Republican congressional candidates in 2020, and more than $5 million of that has gone to defeat Collins.

The ad also says a 2017 federal tax bill that Collins voted for gave a $1.3 trillion cut to corporations but left middle-class Maine families holding the bag.

“This Susan Collins said middle-class families should get tax cuts,” the ad says, showing an older photo of Collins. “But this Susan Collins voted to make middle class families pay more,” as the image of the senator changes to a more recent one.

While it’s true the tax law slashed corporate taxes, it also cut taxes for middle-income Mainers and eliminated federal income taxes entirely for households earning less than $24,000 a year. The law also provided a federal tax cut to the 72 percent of Maine tax filers who use the standard deduction, nearly doubling the deduction amount for both single and joint filers while also allowing up to a $10,000 deduction for taxes paid to local and state government.

In a Dec. 27, 2017 guest column to the Portland Press Herald/ Maine Sunday Telegram Collins detailed how the new law would benefit specific income levels and households in Maine. That column was subsequently “fact checked” by a local television station, which took the claims to a local tax preparing certified public accountant, who determined Collins was accurate in her assessment of the law’s benefits for Maine taxpayers.

Among key components of the law is a doubling of the dependent child tax credit from $1,000 to $2,000 and an expanded eligibility for that credit allowing single filers earning up to $200,000 and joint filers earning up to $400,000 to still be eligible for the credit for dependent children, which was previously phased out at $100,000 and $200,000 respectively.

The law also allows up to $1,400 of the credit to be refunded to tax filers who owe no federal income tax.

The anti-Collins ad cites a 2017 analysis from the left-leaning Maine Center for Economic Policy as its source in proclaiming the law threatens key entitlement programs, including Social Security and Medicare. However, the ad overlooks provisions in the law that prohibit any deficit it creates in the federal budget from being used as the basis of spending reductions for those or any other federal entitlement programs.

The MCEP analysis of the law rightly notes that its provisions that help lower- and middle-income Mainers gradually wind down, ending in 2027 with what would ultimately become an increase in taxes for those income brackets. Yet the analysis fails to acknowledge that Congress makes nearly annual revisions to the federal tax code, and has overhauled it 11 times since 2010 alone.

The ad strongly and wrongly suggests Collins’ support for working Mainers has changed because of her vote on this law and her acceptance of corporate campaign funds, but it fails to make that case when the full facts behind the claims are disclosed.

The ad, like others appearing during this election cycle, depends heavily on distorting a handful of facts while drawing on far-reaching suppositions and glaring omissions to make a case that is ultimately not factual.

