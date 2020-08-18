CASTINE — The following Maine Maritime Academy graduates from communities in central Maine completed their degree requirements between Jan. 1 and May 5. They are acknowledged below, along with honors achieved:

Franklin County

Eryn Doiron of Wilton earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Power Engineering Technology.

Cordell Ellis of New Vineyard earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Power Engineering Operations, Summa Cum Laude.

Chase Heikkinen of Chesterville earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology, Magna Cum Laude.

Liam Welch of Temple earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology.

Hancock County

Spencer Baron of Mariaville earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology, Summa Cum Laude.

Rachel Bunker of Ellsworth earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics, Summa Cum Laude.

Justin Burgess of Orland earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology, Cum Laude.

Lilah Chaar of Ellsworth earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics, Magna Cum Laude.

Riley MacLeod of Bucksport earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics, Summa Cum Laude.

Kennebec County

Andrew Beals of Winslow earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology.

Joel Bennett of Chelsea earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology, Cum Laude.

Trenton Bouchard of Winslow earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Operations.

Harrison Clark of Augusta earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Systems Engineering, Cum Laude.

Abigail Cooper of Vassalboro earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics, Summa Cum Laude.

Jacob Houghton of South China earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Operations.

Caitlin Kane of Winslow earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics, Summa Cum Laude.

Nikia Levesque of Vassalboro earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics, Cum Laude.

Cory O’Connell of Winslow earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Transportation Operations, Magna Cum Laude.

Logan Peacock of West Gardiner earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology, Magna Cum Laude.

Kaleb Watkins of Rome earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics.

Knox County

Andrew King of Thomaston earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics, Summa Cum Laude.

Hannah Scott of Tenants Harbor earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology, Cum Laude.

Paul Woodworth of Rockport earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Transportation Operations, Cum Laude.

Nicholas York of Warren earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology.

Lincoln County

Nicholas DePatsy of Waldoboro earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics, Magna Cum Laude.

Corinne Poitras of East Boothbay earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics.

Bradford Tibbetts of Boothbay Harbor earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Transportation Operations.

Avae Traina of Edgecomb earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics, Summa Cum Laude.

Alexander Webber of Westport Island, Associate of Science degree, Small Vessel Operations (two year).

Somerset County

Samuel Baker of Norrridgewock earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Operations.

Maxwell Cobb of Fairfield earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Systems Engineering.

Braydn Fitzmaurice of Skowhegan earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology, Summa Cum Laude.

James Hall of Pittsfield earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Power Engineering Operations.

Benjamin Hatch of Cornville earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology.

Noah Shibley of Madison earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology.

Dylan Thibodeau of Saint Albans earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Operations.

Chance Whittemore of Skowhegan earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology.

Waldo County

Nathaniel Cust of Winterport earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Operations.

Holden Dudley of Winterport earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Biology.

Donald Hustus of Brooks earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Power Engineering Operations, Summa Cum Laude.

Melinda Ogden of Winterport earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics, Magna Cum Laude.

Tyler Ripley of Troy earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics, Magna Cum Laude.

Kaitlyn Shute of Searsport earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics, Cum Laude.

For the full list of recent graduates, visit mainemaritime.edu/about-mma/press-releases/maine-maritime-academy-announces-graduates-and-deans-list-for-spring-2020.

