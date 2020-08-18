CASTINE — The following Maine Maritime Academy graduates from communities in central Maine completed their degree requirements between Jan. 1 and May 5. They are acknowledged below, along with honors achieved:
Franklin County
Eryn Doiron of Wilton earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Power Engineering Technology.
Cordell Ellis of New Vineyard earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Power Engineering Operations, Summa Cum Laude.
Chase Heikkinen of Chesterville earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology, Magna Cum Laude.
Liam Welch of Temple earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology.
Hancock County
Spencer Baron of Mariaville earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology, Summa Cum Laude.
Rachel Bunker of Ellsworth earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics, Summa Cum Laude.
Justin Burgess of Orland earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology, Cum Laude.
Lilah Chaar of Ellsworth earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics, Magna Cum Laude.
Riley MacLeod of Bucksport earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics, Summa Cum Laude.
Kennebec County
Andrew Beals of Winslow earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology.
Joel Bennett of Chelsea earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology, Cum Laude.
Trenton Bouchard of Winslow earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Operations.
Harrison Clark of Augusta earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Systems Engineering, Cum Laude.
Abigail Cooper of Vassalboro earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics, Summa Cum Laude.
Jacob Houghton of South China earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Operations.
Caitlin Kane of Winslow earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics, Summa Cum Laude.
Nikia Levesque of Vassalboro earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics, Cum Laude.
Cory O’Connell of Winslow earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Transportation Operations, Magna Cum Laude.
Logan Peacock of West Gardiner earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology, Magna Cum Laude.
Kaleb Watkins of Rome earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics.
Knox County
Andrew King of Thomaston earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics, Summa Cum Laude.
Hannah Scott of Tenants Harbor earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology, Cum Laude.
Paul Woodworth of Rockport earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Transportation Operations, Cum Laude.
Nicholas York of Warren earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology.
Lincoln County
Nicholas DePatsy of Waldoboro earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics, Magna Cum Laude.
Corinne Poitras of East Boothbay earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics.
Bradford Tibbetts of Boothbay Harbor earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Transportation Operations.
Avae Traina of Edgecomb earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics, Summa Cum Laude.
Alexander Webber of Westport Island, Associate of Science degree, Small Vessel Operations (two year).
Somerset County
Samuel Baker of Norrridgewock earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Operations.
Maxwell Cobb of Fairfield earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Systems Engineering.
Braydn Fitzmaurice of Skowhegan earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology, Summa Cum Laude.
James Hall of Pittsfield earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Power Engineering Operations.
Benjamin Hatch of Cornville earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology.
Noah Shibley of Madison earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology.
Dylan Thibodeau of Saint Albans earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Operations.
Chance Whittemore of Skowhegan earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Technology.
Waldo County
Nathaniel Cust of Winterport earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Engineering Operations.
Holden Dudley of Winterport earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Marine Biology.
Donald Hustus of Brooks earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Power Engineering Operations, Summa Cum Laude.
Melinda Ogden of Winterport earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics, Magna Cum Laude.
Tyler Ripley of Troy earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics, Magna Cum Laude.
Kaitlyn Shute of Searsport earned a Bachelor of Science degree, International Business & Logistics, Cum Laude.
For the full list of recent graduates, visit mainemaritime.edu/about-mma/press-releases/maine-maritime-academy-announces-graduates-and-deans-list-for-spring-2020.
