WATERVILLE – David R. Spencer, 73, passed away August 15, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born Feb. 18, 1947 in Caribou, the son of Robert and Verna (Cote) Spencer.David served in the United States Army, then in the National Guard for many years retiring as an E5. Known to many as “Spence”, David was a hardworking man who was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. Always smiling and up for a spirited chat. He was co-owner of Wishing Well Manufacturing and worked for various restaurant equipment vendors. He spent 16 years working for the State of Maine Highway crew. David retired at 62 and spent the remainder of his time doing handyman jobs for family and friends.He enjoyed being “Grumpa” to his 4-legged grandson, Lucky and going for daily walks with him. He was proud to be an honorary member of the Hamlin family and enjoyed many family gatherings with them. He enjoyed working on carpentry projects, eating out, and going on many day trips with Susan and Patsy. He loved going to Dunkin’ Donuts to gather with friends. He also liked perusing Marden’s and Home Depot for any new tools for gadgets he didn’t already have. He never met a tool he didn’t like or couldn’t use.David is survived by his daughters, Lisa Cormier, Lori Harrell and husband Sam, both of Tennessee, daughter-in-law, Susan Hamlin Spencer of Waterville, who was also his best friend; he enjoyed a close relationship with niece, Eileen Alley and partner Mark Gifford of Bucksport; grandchildren, William Cormier, Bernard Cormier and wife Lesley, Kayla Cormier and partner Deron Martell, David and Logan Guinn, Robert Spencer and partner Jacob Dyer; great-grandchildren, Mason and Ava Cormier, Zavier Cormier, Gabrielle Martell; siblings, Michael Spencer of Oakland, Thomas Spencer of Dover-Foxcroft; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by parents, Verna and Robert Spencer; siblings, Arthur, Bill, Gloria and Linda; son, Scott A. Spencer with whom he had a special bond, and son-in-law, Marc Cormier.David will be sadly missed by all who knew him.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in David’s memory to: Spectrum Generations Meals on Wheels, Muskie Community Center 38 Gold St. Waterville, ME 04901

