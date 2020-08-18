RICHMOND – Tragically, my dad “Jack” John Charles Holmes, lost his life on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

He was the fourth child born to Anna G. And Harold M. Holmes Jr. on March 3, 1950 at Thayer Hospital in Waterville, joining his older siblings Betsy, Ronnie and Natalie. Then came Harold and lastly, Michael.

After moving to Oakland he started school and graduated from Williams High School in 1969 where he played basketball.

Through the years Dad was a cabinetmaker, built a number of homes and beautiful furniture. We were working together on his Clinton home at the time of his death.

The fly rods he painstakingly built will be treasured. His love of the outdoors, kayaking, fishing and boating with special friends and family fulfilled his days. We spent endless hours together. He was a great man, father and friend.

He is survived by his son, Sam; his siblings; many nieces and nephews; and extended families and his friend Elizabeth.

He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him. I love you Dad.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357

Guest Book