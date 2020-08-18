PERRY HALL, Md. – Kathleen Diane Viger, 63, of Perry Hall, Maryland, took the last step on her stairway to Heaven on August 14, 2020. Kathy’s first step was April 12, 1957, when she was born to Norman J. and Alvenise M. (Metivier) Viger, joining her siblings Norman, Janet and Linda.

Kathy was known for her love of horses. She spent many years training, riding and showing her beloved Quarter Horses. This passion led her to be active for many years in 4-H not only as a member, but also a leader.

Kathy grew up in Pittsfield, Maine where she attended school and graduated from Maine Central Institute in 1975.

After graduating, Kathy moved to Maryland where she started a family with former husband and lifetime friend, Gregory M. Gieron. Together they raised three beautiful daughters Jasmine, Jessica and Jennifer Gieron. Later in life they were blessed with the arrival of their amazing granddaughter Oliviya Gieron.

Kathy was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by Gregory M., Jasmine Y., Jessica E., Jennifer M. and Oliviya A. Gieron. Norman J. Viger (Dossey), Janet V. Bryant (Tom) and Linda Y. Wiles (Roger). She is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews and a large extended family.

After a Christian Funeral Mass, Kathy was laid to rest on August 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, Fullerton Cemetery in Nottingham, Maryland. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date in Maine.

Condolences may be left for the family at http://www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Memorial donations may be made in Kathy’s name to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation,

28 West 44th St., Suite 609,

New York, N.Y., 10036.

