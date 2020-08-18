YARMOUTH – Richard C. Smith, 81 of Yarmouth, Maine, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. He was known to those who loved him as Smitty, Dad, Bumpa, or Bunky. He was the younger of two sons born to Clayton and Florence (Foreman) Smith on March 27, 1939, in Skowhegan, Maine. He was an avid outdoorsman who grew up on the lake in Madison and was captain of the football team and student council president of his senior class. He married his high school sweetheart, Linda A. Quimby, on November 28, 1958.

His career in sales led him and Linda to relocate to Yarmouth in 1963 where they became an active part of the community. Smitty was a long-standing member of the local Jaycee’s (who started the annual Clam Festival), the Lion’s Club, and was one of the townspeople who created Yarmouth Rescue. Smitty went on to purchase the Yarmouth Exxon Service Center from which he retired in 2000. In 2005, he went to work for Casco Bay Ford as a courtesy driver.

Smitty was probably best known for his story telling. He had a story for every occasion. He spent much of his life hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and golfing. Gene LeTourneau once wrote a story about the time Smitty saved two moose calves on Rainbow Lake. His love of sports led him to play, coach and umpire. He especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and various school activities. In 1993 he built his camp in Rangeley, Maine, where he loved early morning fishing on the lake and spending time with family and friends.

Nothing mattered more to him than his family. He leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Linda, four devoted daughters, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Heidi and Mike Morrill of Yarmouth (Justin and Val; Matthew and Allison and Lincoln); Bambi and Don Hall of Yarmouth (Christopher and Ali; Samantha and Douglas); Wendi Smith of Lisbon Falls (Adam and Dawn, Ava and Etta; Chad and Brittney); and Kathi Grant of Yarmouth (Ben and Katie and Abel).

His granddaughter, Morgan Grant, predeceased him.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Franklin County Regional Communications, Rangeley Fire and Rescue Department, NorthStar EMS, Franklin Memorial Hospital and Maine Medical Center staff for their care and compassion.

A private family celebration of Smitty’s life will be held.

Arrangements are made with Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth, ME. You may leave your condolences or memories at http://www.linquistfuneralhome.com.

Donations in his memory may be made to: The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine (RMHC Maine), 250 Brackett St.,

Portland, ME 04102

or rmhcmaine.org/donate

Guest Book