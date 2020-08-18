RICHMOND – Ellen M. Sproul, 79, of Lincoln Street, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Hospice House in Auburn.

She was born in Houlton on August 15, 1940 the daughter of Chester and Ida Burton. Ellen lived in Houlton until moving to Richmond in the 50’s.

Ellen worked many years at Etonic Shoe in Richmond, where she was loved by many.

She enjoyed cooking and fed many a road crew in the early 60’s as well as many at Bath Iron Works. Ellen always cooked enough to feed the entire town of Richmond. Hal and Ellen also enjoyed many road trips camping and pets throughout the years.

She will be greatly missed by the Richmond community, her door was always open.

Ellen never met a stranger, she had a smile that could melt the coldest of hearts.

Ellen was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 57 years Hal Sproul of Richmond; daughter Debbie Gray of Richmond, stepson Tom Sproul and wife Linda of Glenburn; sister Charlotte Beasley of Richmond; special grandson Jason Gray; special friends Pokey Lebel, Chuck Hanson, nephew Butch and Linda Burns. Also, grandchildren Eric, Megan; great-grandchildren Mattie, Conner, and Kolby; nieces, nephew; and special cousins.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will take place at the Forest Hill Cemetery, Dresden on Wednesday at 11 a.m. A gathering will follow after the services at 45 Lincoln St., Richmond.

Special thanks to nephew Butch and Linda Burns, very special thanks to Misty and Shirley her home health care nurses. Ellen thought the world of Misty who helped beyond her job description.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, ME 04357.

