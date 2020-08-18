WINTHROP – Esther Jane Cook Lewia, 85, of Winthrop, died peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Woodlands Memory Care Center in Wilton. She was born Jan. 30, 1935 in Winthrop, the daughter of Carlton Lewis Cook and Elizabeth Smith Cook.

Esther was educated in Wayne and Winthrop Schools. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, socializing with friends and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her sons, Craig Lewia and Timothy Lewia; her parents; her brother Robert Cook; and especially her best friend Blanche Fyler from Wayne.

She is survived by her son Keith Lewia and his wife Lyn of Wilton, two daughters, Tammie Leavitt and her husband Tim of Winthrop, and Robbin Mullen and her husband Jeff of Wayne; two brothers, Henry Cook and his wife Mary Alice of Wayne and Floyd Cook of New Portland, a sister Dorothy Campbell and her partner Harold Wood of Manchester; five grandchildren, Jacob and Kevin Leavitt, Ashley and Adam Lewia, and Eliza Mullen; two great- grandchildren Peyton and Cohen Lewia; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00am.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers,

please make memorial donations to:

Alzheimer’s Association

Maine Chapter

383 US Route One, Suite 2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

