METAIRIE, La. – Ida M. Brochu, 83, formerly of Old Belgrade Road and Cony Street, Augusta, died August 15, 2020 at her daughter’s home after a brief illness. She was born in Augusta on Oct. 6, 1936 the daughter of Antonio Jean and Irene (Couture) Jean.

Mrs. Brochu was educated in Augusta schools, earning her GED in 1974.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Augusta Mental Health Institute for 20 years and before that MaineGeneral Hospital. Prior to that she served her country as a committed spouse and followed her husband during his Air Force career traveling from Texas and Michigan to Libya and Canada.

Mrs. Brochu was a long time member of St. Michael Parish at St. Augustine Church in Augusta, a member of the Ladies of St. Anne Society and Cushnoc Senior Citizens.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Norman J. Brochu, four brothers, Leo Jean, Roland Jean, Arthur Jean and Richard Jean, and five sisters, Diane Duplessis, Leona Fletcher, Juliette Jean, Patricia Poulin and Theresa Giroux.

Surviving are two daughters, Jean Mezydlo and her husband Mark Mezydlo of Grand Forks, ND and Jane Walsh of Metairie, La.; one brother, Donald Jean of Augusta, two sisters, Grace Bumford of Augusta and Joan Talbert of Augusta; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

There are no public visiting hours scheduled. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday August 21, 2020 at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta. CDC guidelines are still in effect with required masks and social distancing.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous