DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. – Karen Weisser of Daniel Island, SC, 81, went to be with the Lord on August 12, 2020 after a quick battle with leukemia. Karen graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Marietta, Ohio in 1957.

Karen spent many years at the Jersey shore before she settled down in Maine to raise her children. While in Maine, Karen was a travel agent for many years, a career that she was truly passionate about. Karen loved being surrounded by friends and family; she never made anyone feel like a stranger. She had a fierce love for playing cards, especially bridge.

Karen was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Karen is survived by her children, Mark Weisser and wife Shawn of Richmond, Va., Mike Weisser and his wife Bridget of Windham, Maine, and Wendy Whitaker of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Karen loved her seven grandchildren dearly – Ryan, Dylan, Kevin, Emily, Eric, Sarah, and Tyler.

Due to covid19, we will not be having a service at this time.

