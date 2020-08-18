HARTLAND – Linda Lou Lary, 52, died suddenly on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at her home in Hartland. She was born on Sept. 25, 1967, in Pittsfield, the daughter of Marvin and Edwina “Donna” (Curtis) Lovely.

She grew up in Burnham and graduated from Maine Central Institute with the class of 1985. She met her soulmate Carl in sixth grade and they began dating when she was 17. They married on Feb. 14, 1987 and shared 33 years together.

Linda had worked for Edwards in Pittsfield and decided to pursue childhood education. She graduated from KVCC and took an Ed Tech position. She loved her job and was employed by MSAD 53 for over 15 years.

Linda loved her family and friends very much and enjoyed spoiling her cats and dogs. She liked going camping in their pop-up, watching sunsets, being in the pool and going to the ocean. Linda loved being a mom to her children, biological and surrogate. She will be forever cherished.

She is survived by her husband, Carl Lary of Hartland; son, Joe Lary of Bangor, daughter, Mariah Lary and fiancé Seth Ludden of Hartland; mother, Edwina “Donna” Lovely; siblings, Mary Allen and husband Dane, Brenda Lovely, Beverly Chase and husband David, Randy Hight and wife Marilyn, Debbie Braley and husband Jody, and Tim Lovely; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her dad, Marvin Lovely; siblings: Blane Lovely, Wanda Lovely, and twin sister, Cindy Lovely; and nephew, Jimmy Lovely.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Ave., Pittsfield. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 22, at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Route 152, Hartland.

To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit http://www.shoreynichols.com.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

