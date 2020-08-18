MADISON – In loving memory of an exceptional husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.Louie Turcotte Sr., 77, passed away peacefully on August 14 after a brief hospital stay. One of 15 children born to Arthur and Annie Turcotte, Nov. 3, 1942, Louie spent his early life in Skowhegan, Maine and Dover, N.H. In 1962 he married the love of his life, Pearl (Gray) Turcotte, and they have lived in Madison for the past 58 years where they raised three children, cared for many grandchildren, and assisted many siblings, nieces, and nephews through the years. Louie worked at Madison Paper Industries for much of his early life. He was able to retire early and he enjoyed many years of wintering in New Port Richey, Fla. with Pearl. Louie loved to tell stories, play pool, make wooden furniture, hunt, fish, camp, and spend time with family. He blessed his family with humor, generosity, and many treasured memories. He is survived by his wife, Pearl; children Louie Jr. and Rachel Turcotte of Auburn, Ross Turcotte and Paula Lewis of Solon, Wendy and Kevin Lynds of Winterport; siblings Paul Turcotte of Skowhegan, Phillip Turcotte of Cape Carteret, N.C., and Cheryl Juillett of Joshua Tree, Calif. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.Private services will be held Saturday, August 22, at St. Sebastian’s Church, followed by a public grave side service at noon, at St. Sebastian Cemetery in Madison. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Madison & Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

