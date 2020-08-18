SKOWHEGAN – Madeline peacefully passed away on August 14, 2020, at her home in Skowhegan surrounded by her loving family.

Madeline was born on May 18, 1937 in Embden to Arthur P. and Ruth Tingley Murray.

She attended Skowhegan Area High School.

She was a member of Notre Dame de Lourdes Church and was married to the love of her life, Charles (Chuck) Corson Sr., on July 17, 1954. Together they raised their four children, Chuckie, Debbie, Mark, and Arthur. She was a great mother and often had other kids that she cared for from time to time. To this day, they still call them Ma and Dad.

She loved music and learned to play guitar. Whenever she was asked, she would organize a show wither son, Chuckie, who played in various bands and played for area nursing homes. When Madeline lived in Pittsfield, she had the opportunity to play with Lorretta Lynn at the Egg Festival and even had the opportunity to sing with Billy Ray Cyrus at a concert she attended at Old Orchard Beach. She also helped make the first space suit. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and especially looked forward to her yearly trips to Old Orchard Beach and taking their motor home to Augusta West campground with various grandchildren. Madeline loved to shop as you could tell by her five closets! She lived a full and rich life doing all the things she loved.

She is predeceased by her mother and father, Arthur and Ruth Murray and the mother who raised her since she was four years old, Frances Solecki Murray; her sisters, Ruth Bartley and Wanda Foss, brothers, Stanley Murray and Marcel Murray; three babies who died during child birth, Leslie, Theresa and Kevin; her sons, Chuckie and Mark; and granddaughters, Anita Jean Nikki-Jo.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Charles Corson Sr.; her daughter, Deborah Post and her husband Toby of West Gardiner, son, Arthur Murray and companion Theresa, daughters-in-law, Linda Corson and Norma Meader; 13 grandchildren; multiple great- grandchildren; several great-great- grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; her sister, Mary Ann Cooley and her brother, Paul Murray and his wife Brenda.

She was a great woman and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Rest in Peace.

There will be no visitation hours.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the East Skowhegan Cemetery, Oak Pond Rd., Skowhegan.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.

