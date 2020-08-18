SKOWHEGAN – Robert Elwood “Bob” James, 91, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Redington-Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan, where he was being treated for injuries suffered in a fall on Friday. He had been in nursing care for Alzheimer’s disease since February.He was born at Princeton, Maine, March 12, 1929, the youngest child of Raymond Dodge James and Lulu Ethel Jones.A 1947 graduate of Princeton High School, he was a Victory Farm volunteer for the U.S. Crop Corps at New Sharon (1944) and Fairfield (1945) and worked on a log drive in Grand Lake Stream during the summer of 1946.Following graduation, he went to live briefly with his sister, Gerry, and her husband, William Oliver, in San Jose, California, where he worked in a fruit packing plant. Returning home, he courted Dorothy Mitchell of Woodland, and they were married there at St. James Church, August 21, 1948.He was a career papermaker, starting out in 1949 at the St. Croix Paper Co. in Baileyville, gradually working his way through most of the production departments. After Georgia-Pacific bought the company in the late 1950s, he transferred to the new kraft mill they built, eventually rising to kraft mill manager. In 1976, he joined the start-up team at Scott Paper in Skowhegan, now SAPPI, and the family moved to Mercer and later, to Skowhegan. He retired from the Skowhegan plant in 1992.Bob was a hard worker and in the 1950s and 60s, when his family was young, he ran a busy TV antenna business on the side, and erected (and repaired, following storms) just about every TV antenna within a 30-mile radius of Princeton.A devoted husband and family man, he and Dorothy raised six children in their farmhouse on Route 1 in Princeton’s Lower District, about three miles south of the town center, before moving to Mercer.His ham radio call sign was K1LXO. He loved music, especially bluegrass and country, and was an accomplished harmonica player. He and Dorothy bought their first camper in 1972. Over the years, they would visit all 49 US mainland states and eight Canadian provinces in a succession of RVs and lived in Myrtle Beach for several years. They also traveled with family and friends to Hawaii, Las Vegas, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Mexico, Costa Rica and, most recently, to Norway, the Shetland Islands, Iceland, and Greenland.Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his stepmother, Gladys (Larson) James (1920-1998); his sister, Geraldine (James) Oliver (1926-1960); his brother, Carleton (1927-2017); a daughter, Dr. Christie Ann James (1955-2016) and a daughter-in-law, Barbara McCaffrey (1958-2018).He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Dorothy of Skowhegan; his half-sister, Theresa (James) Knight of Philadelphia, Miss.; five children, David James and his husband Jon Kimbell of Skowhegan, Patricia Kenney of Brunswick, John James and his wife Mary Rudd of Augusta, Robert E. James, Jr. of Winterport, and Pamela James-Powers and her husband Jeff Powers of Skowhegan, a son-in-law, Peter Freyer, of Lexington; a former son-in-law, Leon Kenney of Brunswick, a former son-in-law, Anthony Lyons and his wife Brenda Chandler of Turner, and a former daughter-in-law Diane Cyr of Augusta; eight grandchildren, Sarah Kenney and her husband Chris Parnell of Topsham, Aaron Lyons and his wife Darcy Anderson of Warren, RI, Dr. Ruth Lyons of Orono, Dr. Meghann Lyons and her husband Derek Derosier of Orono, Mitchell James of Indian Trail, NC, Andrea James of Asheville, NC, Jordan Powers and Sam Powers, both of Skowhegan; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.A graveside committal service will be conducted by Bob’s nephew, the Rev. Jay C. James, at 1pm, Friday, Aug 21, at the Princeton Cemetery, followed by a reception at the Princeton Rod and Gun Club, Greenland Point Rd, Princeton.Arrangements by Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to the:Alzheimer’s Association of Maine 383 US Route One #2C Scarborough, ME 04074 or:a charity of their choice

