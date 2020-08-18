REIDSVILLE, N.C. – Warner Adlord Taylor passed away on Feb. 27, 2020 at the age of 86 at the Brian Center in Eden, NC. He was born on Nov. 3, 1933 in Augusta, Maine, the son of Warner Everette and Ethel M. (Preater) Taylor.He grew up in Augusta and then he met the love of his life, Eleanor May Mason. He married Eleanor on June 23, 1956 at the age of 22 in Gardiner, spending 42 years together. He retired from the Yorktown Paper Mill in Gardiner and was a member of the Gardiner Sportsman Club. He loved to fish and hunt, especially when he shot his first Moose in 1971 and loved to piddle around and fix things and ride around on his Golf Cart.He was predeceased by his parents; his wife Eleanor on Nov. 7, 1998; five siblings, Frank, Beverly, Richard, Harrison, and Lillian, sisters-in-law, Virginia (Mason) Foster, Barbara (Mason) Carpenter, Ruth (Mason) Barrett, Patricia (Collins) Mason, brothers-in-law, Raymond Foster, Richard and Philip Mason.Warner is survived by his daughter, Deborah Ann (Taylor) and husband David L. Sharp of Reidsville, N.C. ; four siblings, Alvina L. (Taylor) Jones and husband Lloyd E. Jr., Mable E. (Taylor) and companion Richard L. Weeks Jr., John E. Taylor and wife Maureen (Briggs), and Wanita A. (Taylor) Ellis, brothers-in-law, Paul Barrett Sr. and Leroy H. and his wife Paulette (Dubuc) Mason, and Maretta (Davis) Guilmette; many nieces and nephews, special niece in New Hampshire Laura Mason, and two nephews Davie and Dylan Erving of Maine. Burial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., August 21, 2020 at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn, Maine. The Eulogy will be given by Aaron Jones, a very special person to Warner and Eleanor Taylor.

