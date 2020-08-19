As a former state representative, I had the displeasure of serving with House Speaker Sara Gideon for four years. Please don’t believe her ads and mailers that claim she works in a bipartisan manner. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Gideon makes everything political, and she doesn’t bring people together. She isn’t from Maine (she moved here from Rhode Island not too long ago), and she isn’t for Maine. If we send her to Washington, I’m afraid we’ll get more of the same partisan gridlock that we’re all sick and tired of.
So please join me in voting to re-elect Sen. Susan Collins, a proven and true bipartisan leader who puts our interests above all else.
