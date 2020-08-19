I have known Hilary Koch for more than 10 years. In that time I have observed both her unique character and the traits that will make her an ideal person to represent us in the Maine Senate.

Hilary is first and foremost a person of integrity. She is honest, and while willing to hold others accountable for their actions, she holds herself to an even higher standard. As a teacher, she understands the importance of leading by example. I have always been impressed to watch her take an action when she felt strongly that doing so was not only the best way to accomplish her goal, but more so because it was the right thing to do.

Over the last few years, I have watched her become more active in the political arena for the same reason. Her interest in serving the citizens of our district is genuine and selfless.

I am someone who feels strongly and passionately about the importance of honesty and integrity in our elected leaders. I cannot think of anyone I would trust more than Hilary to work with others of all stripes to make the difficult choices necessary as Maine addresses our current and future pandemic induced challenges. She has demonstrated the qualities missing in so many of our elected officials today. She’s not hostile in her approach, but is firm. She does not yell, she engages in discussion. She is willing to listen and is truly interested in understanding another person’s opinions, validating them and their perspective while challenging them to open their minds.

I will be voting for Hilary Koch in November because I know she has the desire and the ability to lead and because I believe she will be a tremendous asset to the citizens she serves.

John Levesque

Waterville

