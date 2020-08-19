LEWISTON — Bates College graduated 463 students from 37 states and 52 countries on May 31. Cumulatively, the class of 2020 performed 80,000 hours of community service, exemplifying Bates’ commitment to community learning and civic action, according to a news release from the college.

Though the college was delayed in sharing this news because of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, know that its pride in its graduates is as strong as ever.

The following area students were among the graduates.

Jennie Chen of East Wilton graduated after majoring in economics and minoring in Asian studies. Chen, the child of ZhongPing Chen and ChunLing Situ of East Wilton, is a 2016 graduate of Mt. Blue High School in Farmington.

Signe Lynch of Farmingdale graduated cum laude after studying environmental studies and minoring in education. Lynch, the child of Thomas L. Lynch and Ashli V. Spear of Farmingdale, is a 2016 graduate of Hall-Dale High School in Farmingdale.

Lynch graduates as a member of the College Key, an honor reserved for students who have exhibited outstanding character, academic excellence, campus and community service, leadership and future promise.

Ashley Pratt of Greene graduated after majoring in neuroscience and minoring in chemistry. Pratt, the child of Kenneth Pratt and Melissa Pratt of Greene, is a 2016 graduate of Leavitt Area High School in Turner.

Pratt was inducted into the Bates Scholar-Athlete Society, an organization which honors graduating seniors who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or have received special nomination from the faculty for outstanding academic achievement in their junior and senior years, and who have participated in a varsity sport for a minimum of three years.

Kirsten Pelletier of Readfield graduated after majoring in environmental studies and minoring in education. Pelletier, the child of Peter J. Pelletier of Readfield, and Wendy L. Pelletier of Gardiner, is a 2016 graduate of Messalonskee High School in Oakland.

Pelletier was inducted into the Bates Scholar-Athlete Society, an organization which honors graduating seniors who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or have received special nomination from the faculty for outstanding academic achievement in their junior and senior years, and who have participated in a varsity sport for a minimum of three years.

Sam Onion of Wayne graduated cum laude after majoring in geology and minoring in mathematics. Onion, the child of Frederick A. Onion and Susan D. Onion of Wayne, is a 2016 graduate of Kents Hill School.

Onion graduates as a member of Sigma Xi, an honor society that recognizes excellence in scientific research.

