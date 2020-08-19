Conclave: Weakened Friends will be live streamed at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, from the stage of State Theatre, 609 Congress St. in Portland.
The series — presented by Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, Fire on Fore, birdtheory, Eminence Arts, Ocean Sound & Lighting, 98.9 WCLZ and the State Theatre — will showcase local and regional talent.
All streams will be free and viewable via Facebook Live from the State Theatre’s Facebook page. Fans are encouraged to donate to each band via a donation link that will be posted in the stream of each concert.
For more information, visit The State Theatre’s Facebook page.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Things to Do
Nihco Gallo to take the stage Aug. 22
-
Things to Do
The Collins Band to perform in Freeport Aug. 22
-
Things to Do
Lauren Crosby participates in the Real Outdoors Concert Series on Aug. 22
-
Community
Adam Barre makes Loyola University Maryland dean’s list
-
Things to Do
Draw the Line: a Tribute to Aerosmith to take the stage Aug. 21 in Madison