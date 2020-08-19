Draw the Line: a Tribute to Aerosmith will be featured at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St., in Madison.

The band, which hails from Boston, is endorsed as an Aerosmith Tribute Show.

They are the only tribute who has been featured on the Official Aerosmith Website as well as that of Aerosmith’s Official Fan Club. With support and accolades from Aerosmith themselves, as well as journalists, top DJs, and fans worldwide, its no wonder that Draw The Line is recognized as a one-of-a-kind.

The group’s fanatical popularity was evident the evening of Jan. 1, 1999, when it played at the former Mama Kins Music Hall in Boston in front of a sold out crowd of 800. Among other famous faces at that show was Steven Tyler’s daughter, model Mia Tallarico. Tyler quoted his daughter the next day as saying “Dad, have you seen this? From where I was standing, I couldn’t believe how much they (Draw The Line) looked and sounded just like you!”

Draw The Line’s lead singer, Neill Byrnes, won a Steven Tyler look-alike contest on 107.3 WAAF, another one of Boston’s biggest rock radio stations. Even MTV agrees to the easily mistaken identity of Steven Tyler. So MTV invited Neill to fly to New York so they could film his magical impersonation for a promotional video. Even more recently Byrnes has been approached by many TV shows for appearances & performances.

Tickets cost $30-$45.

For tickets, or more information, call 207-696-5800, email [email protected] or visit somersetabbey.com.

