Maine’s high school football and soccer seasons could be in jeopardy this fall under state guidelines presented to school officials on Wednesday.

Both sports are in the “high risk” category in the guidelines, with the recommendation of no games or even intrasquad scrimmages. Unless the guidelines are modified, that would mean no football or boys’ and girls’ soccer in Maine this fall.

The Maine Department of Education on Wednesday sent an email to school officials saying they could follow the Community Sports guidelines established by the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development – and not the more stringent return-to-school guidelines established by the DOE.

That gives the Maine Principals’ Association the ability to move forward with plans for the fall season – whether it can offer all sports, no sports or just some sports.

Earlier Wednesday, MPA executive director Mike Burnham said that a decision would be made on the fall sports season by Aug. 27.

In an email sent to school officials Wednesday afternoon and obtained by the Press Herald, Maine DOE stated, “The State of Maine has a unified approach to COVID-19 guidance, utilizing the same team of public health experts to develop specific guidance issued by the State. The community sports guidance, first issued by DECD in May and updated on July 16, was designed specifically for athletic activities other than physical education classes. Although not explicitly developed for this purpose, DECD’s community sports guidance is most applicable to school-based sports programs.”

Yarmouth Superintendent of Schools Andrew Dolloff said the MPA must now work to apply these guidelines, which were established as Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, to high school sports.

“The Community Sports guidelines as of July 16 do not allow for soccer or football to be played competitively, but there may be some updates coming along those lines,” said Dolloff. “We don’t know the date that Phase 2 under these guidelines will end – or what happens in Phase 3. That is yet to be determined.”

John Suttie, the RSU 23 Superintendent and principal at Old Orchard Beach High, said the recommendation from the Maine DOE is a step forward but that more work needs to be done.

“Now that we’ve got these guidelines,” he said, “the MPA has to apply them to school sports and give us guidance.”

The high school season is set to begin Sept. 8, with fall tryouts. The first games are scheduled for Sept. 18.

At least 16 states and the District of Columbia have decided not to play tackle football at high schools this fall. On Wednesday, Massachusetts became the latest state to make that decision, pushing football to February.

This story will be updated.

