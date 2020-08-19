MONTCLAIR, N.J.— Jennifer Burlage of Clinton has been named to the 2020 spring dean’s list at Montclair State University. Burlage is a Dance major.

Burlage excelled during an unprecedented semester — including a transition to online learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

filed under:
clinton maine, college news

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles