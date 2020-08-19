MONTCLAIR, N.J.— Jennifer Burlage of Clinton has been named to the 2020 spring dean’s list at Montclair State University. Burlage is a Dance major.

Burlage excelled during an unprecedented semester — including a transition to online learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: