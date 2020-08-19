New Gloucester Fire Chief Toby Martin, center, oversees the cleanup of the Lewiston Road after a rollover in New Gloucester on Wednesday. The driver of the truck died when the vehicle rolled onto its side and caught fire, said Martin. The crash closed the Lewiston Road between Short Bennett Road and Gloucester Hill Road. The road was opened back up shortly after 2 p.m. The crash is under investigation, said Martin. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

NEW GLOUCESTER – A Litchfield man was killed Wednesday afternoon after the dump truck he was driving rolled over on Lewiston Road and caught fire.

Richard Parent of Litchfield died Wednesday in a crash on Lewiston Road in New Gloucester. Submitted photo

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, Richard Parent, 67, was driving a 1994 Chevrolet Kodiak dual axle dump body truck owned by Hahnel Brothers Company of Lewiston when the truck left the road, struck a ditch and rolled into the middle of the road.

Witnesses who found Parent attempted to remove him from the vehicle but were unsuccessful.

Parent was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, troopers with the Maine State Police and Maine State Police Vehicle Enforcement Unit, and officers with the New Gloucester and Gray Fire/EMS responded to the crash.

Route 100 was closed for three hours between Bennett and Gloucester Hill roads, according to the sheriff’s department.

The crash is under investigation.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
new gloucester maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles