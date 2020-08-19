MADISON — Visitors are not being permitted at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center since Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, the facility shared that they are working with local and state health officials to stop the spread of the virus in the facility. It is not yet known if the staff member came in contact with any other staff or residents or if anyone is being quarantined or tested.
As a precautionary measure, the facility is not allowing any visitors, following guidelines by the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Families are being encouraged to connect with residents through video chat, calling, texting or through social media. The facility said that family members would be contacted if a resident is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19, the Facebook post said.
The facility is located at 174 Main St.
This story will be updated.
