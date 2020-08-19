KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland for the first four games of the season because of off-the-field issues earlier this year, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The news, which was first reported by ESPN.com, has long been assumed after Breeland was arrested in April on multiple charges that included resisting arrest, marijuana possession and driving without a license.

The suspension leaves the Chiefs with even more depth concerns at cornerback, where they lost Kendall Fuller in free agency and elected not to re-sign veteran Morris Claiborne. They still have their other starter, Charvarius Ward, but the depth behind him includes Rashad Fenton, special teams ace Antonio Hamilton and a couple =rookies.

GIANTS: New York officially signed veteran placekicker Grahan Gano but put receiver and special teams star Cody Core on injured reserve because of a torn Achilles tendon.

New York has been without a placekicker since releasing Chandler Catanzaro on Monday. He was signed last month after the team released Aldrick Rosas in the wake of a poor 2019 season and an arrest in the offseason for leaving the scene of a hit-and-run accident.

Gano has played in 134 regular-season and seven postseason games with Washington and the Panthers. The 33-year-old has hit 82.1% of his regular-season field-goal attempts, but last played on Dec. 2, 2018. He missed the final four games that year and the entire 2019 season because of injuries to his left leg. The Panthers released him July 30.

DOLPHINS: Linebacker Vince Biegel was placed on injured reserve because of a torn right Achilles tendon.

Biegel suffered the injury in practice Tuesday. Last year, Biegel started 10 games, led the Dolphins with 13 quarterback hurries and tied for the team lead with seven tackles for a loss. He had 2 1/2 sacks and also played on special teams.

BROWNS: Starting linebacker Mack Wilson suffered a hyperextended left knee and could miss significant time while recovering, another early blow to a team already down two offensive starters.

Wilson was hurt while breaking up a pass during Tuesday’s practice. His injury came one day after his high, hard tackle on running back Nick Chubb – in the first workout in full pads – gave the Browns star running back a concussion.

Coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide any details on Wilson’s injury. He’s awaiting more information from the medical staff before he knows how long the second-year linebacker from Alabama will be out. Stefanski said Chubb has been back in the team’s facility, but has not been cleared to practice.

Wilson’s injury puts further strain on Cleveland’s linebacking group, which includes several new faces following the departures of veterans Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey as free agents.

BILLS: Punter and kicker Kaare Vedvik was released by the Bills, who used the open roster spot to sign Australian-born punter Lachlan Edwards.

Edwards, who spent the previous four seasons with the New York Jets, will compete for the punting duties with Corey Bojorquez.

