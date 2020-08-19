TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Lightning eliminated Columbus from the Stanley Cup playoffs in five games on Wednesday, rallying from a two-goal, third-period deficit before beating the Blue Jackets 5-4 on Brayden Point’s goal 5:12 into overtime.

Point also delivered the winner in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, a five-overtime thriller that wound up being the fourth-longest game in NHL history.

Kevin Shattenkirk and Anthony Cirelli scored in the final eight minutes of regulation to wipe out a 4-2 deficit. Earlier, Columbus scored four consecutive times to overcome an early two-goal deficit of its own.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 of 41 shots for Tampa Bay, which was swept from the first round by the Blue Jackets last season.

Joonas Korpisalo had 20 saves for Columbus.

Tyler Johnson and Blake Coleman scored within a 61-second span to give the Lightning an early 2-0 lead that Columbus answered with goals by Nick Foligno, Kevin Stenlund and Alexander Wennberg, who put the Blue Jackets ahead 3-2 with 15.8 seconds remaining in the second period.

Oliver Bjorkstrand’s third goal of the series made it 4-2 early in the third. Tampa Bay rallied, with Shattenkirk beating Korpisalo from the top of the right circle and the Lightning pulling even when the puck glanced off Cirelli’s left skate into the net with 1:38 remaining in regulation.

• Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and two assists, Nazem Kadri also scored twice and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Arizona Coyotes 7-1 to close out the first-round playoff series in five games.

CANADIENS 5, FLYERS 3: Nick Suzuki buried the winner 22 seconds after Philadelphia tied it in the third period, Brendan Gallagher snapped a goal drought and Montreal staved off elimination in the first-round playoff series by winning Game 5.

Joel Armia scored twice for the Canadiens, Phillip Danualt sealed it with an empty-net goal, and Carey Price made 26 saves.

Game 6 is Friday.

NOTES

SENATORS: A former Ottawa Senators assistant general manager and the NHL team reached an undisclosed settlement with a hotel shuttle driver, who sued both for negligence after being harassed in Buffalo two years ago.

The driver’s lawyer, Charles Desmond, cited a confidentiality agreement in declining to reveal details of the settlement reached Monday. The lawsuit sought unspecified damages from the Senators and Randy Lee, who had already pleaded guilty to a criminal violation for inappropriate actions and comments he made to the then-19-year-old driver while being shuttled to his hotel.

“My client is happy with the settlement, happy to put it behind him, and glad to move forward with his life,” Desmond told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Lee’s lawyer, Max Humann declined comment. The Ottawa Senators’ lawyer, Dennis Vacco, declined comment, and referred questions to the team. The Senators did not return a message seeking comment. Representatives of the sports bar and grill, named 716, where Lee was a patron and also named in the lawsuit, did not respond to a message.

The encounter happened in May 2018, while Lee was attending the annual NHL draft-eligible scouting combine.

The then-57-year-old Lee was visibly drunk at 716, when he requested for the specific driver to take him back to the hotel. Lee then touched his own genitalia, made lewd comments and rubbed the driver’s shoulders during the five-minute trip.

