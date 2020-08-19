Gallo is a vibraphonist and drummer who has been making music on the seacoast of New Hampshire since 2010. In 2012, Gallo received the Percussive Arts Society’s Terry Gibbs Vibraphone Scholarship, an award that allowed him a semester at the Franz Liszt Academy in Budapest, where he studied under renowned Hungarian percussionist Bela Zsoldos.
While studying at the University of New Hampshire, Gallo often lead inter-disciplinary research projects, spanning fields of mathematics, sculpture, programming, music, and visual art.
Currently, Gallo writes and performs in coastal New Hampshire and Maine, where he leads and supplements a wide array of musical groups.
For more information, visit portcityblue.com.
