OAKLAND – Whispers circulated the Messalonskee Middle School gymnasium as board members, parents, students, faculty and community members began arriving about 30 minutes before Wednesday’s Regional School Unit 18 School Board meeting. An air of unease permeated the space.

Despite concerns from the RSU 18 Education Association, the school board approved the district’s 2020-21 back-to-school plan with nine voting yes and Sarah Langet of Belgrade abstaining. Prekindergarten starts Sept. 1. All other students begin school Aug. 31.

“This year is just phenomenal. What has been taking place; what I’ve seen and heard, and the efforts are not unrecognized,” board chairperson Laura Tracy said concluding the meeting. “I am sure this will set us up for success.”

RSU 18 serves 2,500 students across eight schools in the towns Belgrade, Rome, Oakland, China and Sidney. The district’s current plan allows all students to return for in-person learning five days per week, which is allowed as all Maine counties were categorized as “green” by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and Center for Disease Control and Prevention to allow all students back.

RSU 18 Superintendent Carl Gartley said last week and reaffirmed at the meeting that he expects approximately 85% of students to opt for in-person education, in what he says is a hybrid model. Students and their families can also opt for fully remote learning.

Nancy Mitchell, co-president of the RSU 18 Education Association, began the meeting with a five-minute address on behalf of the members of the association and “majority” of the collective bargaining units in RSU 18. She described the plan as “not safe” enough to meet Department of Education standards.

“We understand that everyone is working hard in this district to make it happen so that we can fully reopen, that we can have as many students as possible and we also understand that is best for them educationally,” Mitchell said, “but it is just not possible to do this safely. ”

Maine schools are required to follow six health requirements for school reopening; symptom screening, physical distancing, masks/face coverings, hand hygiene, personal protective equipment, and a plan for sick staff members and students to isolate at home until healthy.

Mitchell, a Sidney resident, expressed concerns that social distancing requirements will not be met. Guidelines state students must be 3 feet apart. Teachers and staff are required to be 6 feet apart from students.

“All over the district we are seeing rooms that are so tightly packed given this 3 foot mandate, that if they were to stand and move at any time, they would violate the 3 foot rule,” Mitchell said.

The teachers’ association put out an anonymous survey to all district staff, and over half of the district replied within 24 hours of the survey’s release. Over 90% of respondents replied saying they have some level of safety concerns. Teachers are concerned about violating the rule, according to survey results, Mitchell said. In the survey staff also asked about why the district is not going with what Mitchell described as a “true hybrid model.”

Winslow, Vassalboro and MSAD 49 recently approved such plans, splitting students into two cohorts that will alternate days to begin the school year. Mitchell also offered to share survey results with school board members and district administration.

“With all due respect, the plan as it stands, cannot safely follow these six minimum requirements,” Mitchell finished her address with. “It is one thing to make a plan, but all over the district we are seeing where the implementation does not feel safe for our community.”

Gartley followed by thanking Mitchell for speaking. In his response, Gartley said he would also mark that he has concerns if he took the survey. Gartley followed with addressing some of the spacing guidelines and how he felt the district’s plan meets safety requirements.

Gartley referenced concerns about child care and also what students would do in days they were learning remotely had the district used a hybrid model with half the student body alternating each day.

“The best way I can keep students and staff safe is to have students here every day,” Gartley said. “I do not want our kids leaving our schools on Monday and leaving to go somewhere else on Tuesday. Student and staff safety is paramount to what we do.”

“I am terrified that something will happen to one of our staff and students, but I believe this is the absolute best way with my heart and soul to keep students and staff safe,” Gartley said.

Morgan Genness, a three-sport athlete and senior at Messalonskee High School also addressed the board, saying she and her fellow students would like to return to learning in-person.

“If we were to learn a whole semester of material online, that would be my worst nightmare,” Geness said. “We want to learn the one way we know how, in classrooms.”

The district shifted responsibilities in seven new elementary school teaching positions, with most classes in the 15-16 student range. There is one class with 18, which will have an extra ed tech. A 19 person class will have a halftime teacher.

All middle school classes are below 20. Larger class sizes at the high schools have done some shifting to meet safety guidelines, Gartley said.

The district created outdoor learning spaces by purchasing tents and other supplies. The district also has a separate coronavirus precautions website.

In terms of PPE, the district has shipments of face shields, gloves, gowns and hand sanitizer — 450 gallons of it — on the way.

“Our hope is to ramp those up and do them,” Gartley said. “Get students back, make sure we can open and get everybody safe, just like athletics. Our district has a strong representation of supporting all extra-curriculars.”

Board member Andy Cook, of Belgrade, expressed concern about any implementation of contact sports.

In terms of extra-curricular activities, all schools are awaiting guidance for athletics the Maine Principals Association. Internal extra-curricular activities in the arts, student council, etc. are in the works, both with in-person and remote participation.

Rebecca Tibbetts, a mother of two in the district, questioned the start date, which eventually passed.

“It seems like where we are at right now the 31st is a date that is very daunting,” Tibbetts said. “It feels very quick, it feels like a rush.”

Sidney residents John Dewitt and Christina Marden served their first meeting. Sara Languet of Belgrade also is a new member and served her second meeting.

The RSU 18 school board also:

• Unanimously approved, which one abstention by Marden, the start date of Aug. 31. The date gives teachers and staff an additionally three days to prepare for the year.

• Approved the 2020-21 school board calendar.

• Approved the 2020-21 Messalonskee High School Handbook.

