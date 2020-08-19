NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Sadly, the family announces the unexpected passing of Charles “Chuck” Poirier, in his sleep, on August 13, 2020. Chuck was 69. Chuck was born and raised in Waterville, Maine, and returned to live there after nearly three decades in Canada.Chuck’s two loves were his family and football. He will be missed profoundly by all who knew him.Chuck was predeceased by his parents, Ernest Poirier and Barbara Emery Poirier; a special aunt, Audrey Emery; and his younger brother Joseph (Joe) Poirier. Chuck is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Karen Brezsnyak; his children Jennifer Poirier and husband Sean Field, Kristina Poirier Daley and husband Teddy Daley, Jessica Wilson and partner Marco Reyes, and Matthew Wilson; four grandchildren Mimi, Jordan, Zoe and Lolo; and his best fur-friend Annie. He is also survived by his sister Bonnie Dexter, sister Lynn Record and husband Rod Record, his youngest brother Kim Poirier and wife Heather Poirier, and his brother Jo’s wife Lucie Fecteau Poirier; and several nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be directed to a local youth sports program

