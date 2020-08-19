NORRIDGEWOCK – Our beloved Florence B. (Taylor) Goodridge went to meet the Lord on Aug. 16, 2020 at her home in Norridgewock, where she was born over a hundred years ago. She was born Nov. 5, 1919, the daughter of Oren and Dorothy (Hutchinson) Taylor.

She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Howard C. Goodridge; her sister, Ruth (Taylor) Shorter; her two sons, Wayne (who died in infancy) and Oren; and her son-in-law, Stanley Worthley.

She is survived by her daughter, Marylee Worthley of Norridgewock; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; and five great-great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, August 23, at 1 p.m. at the East Mercer Cemetery in Mercer.

Florence was a devout member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations in Florence’s memory to

Riverview Memorial School

210 Mercer Road

Norridgewock, ME 04957

