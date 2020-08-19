SKOWHEGAN – Harold F. Paradis, of Skowhegan, Maine passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 15, 2020 at the age of 66.

He was born in 1953 in Augusta, Maine to parents, Harold L. Paradis (deceased) and Betty Jean Horton (deceased). He was especially fond of his step-mother, Gerry Pouliot (also deceased).

Harold was well-known for his woodworking skills and loved to make new furniture that looked old. At various times, he was the proprietor of several secondhand shops in Augusta, Farmington Falls, and Skowhegan.

He is survived by his sons, Jeremy and Michael Sutherburg; his brother, Ray Bates; his sister, Susan Paradis; and his beloved cat, Buddy.

His ashes will be spread in a private ceremony at a later date.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous